Record surge in COVID cases eclipses India's recent euphoria of rising recovery rate

After India recorded its highest single-day spike of 66,999 COVID cases on Thursday, many were forced to take a sober view of the recovery rate now touching 70 per cent of all infections across the country.

With this, India's COVID tally soared to 23,96,638. Of them, 6,53,622 remain active cases while 16,95,982 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 56,383 people left hospitals and quarantine centres after recovering, Health Ministry officials informed. The government on Thursday stated that 70.77 per cent people infected of deadly coronavirus have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 942 people have lost their lives to the virus. This brings the COVID death toll to 47,033.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 1,47,820 active cases. In the state, a total of 3,81,843 people have recovered from the virus infection and 18,650 lost their lives.

In Karnataka, there are 80,351 active cases to the date and 1,12,633 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 3,510 people have succumbed to the virus.

In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 90,425 active cases have been reported from across the states. A total of 1,61,425 people have recovered. A total of 2,296 people have succumbed to Covid-19.

Delhi has 10,946 active cases and 1,33,405 people have recovered from the virus. So far and 1,021 people have lost their lives.

As many as 8,30,391 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested to 2,68,45,688, Indian Council of Medical Research reported. Efforts are on to ramp up testing even further.