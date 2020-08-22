New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested an ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The accused, Abu Yusuf, was arrested on Friday night following a brief exchange of fire, the officer said.

"The accused was arrested after an exchange of fire from Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

According to officials, the suspect had visited several places in the national capital and he was involved in a plot. The matter is being investigated further, they said.

The arrest comes days after a doctor was arrested in Bengaluru for having alleged links with the terrorist group ISIS.

Rahman, 28, who worked as an ophthalmologist at MS Ramaiah Medical College, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday based on intelligence gathered from a couple who were arrested in Delhi in March this year.

The couple also allegedly had links with ISIS and other terrorists, including a man in Delhi's Tihar jail.