Centre releases SOPs for resumption of shooting of films, TV serials

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced the release of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes.

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.

Shooting of films and TV serials can be started using these SOPs issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said.

Sharing details of the SOPs, Javadekar said barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks.

He hoped that the release of the SOPs will not only lead to resumption of shooting of films and TV serials, but also generate employment. Shooting for films and TV serials was suspended following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

No media production activity shall be allowed in containment zones, the guidelines said.

States and Union Territories can impose additional measures as per their field assessment, it said.

Here is the guidelines issued by I&B Ministry:

• Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible at all locations at all times, while sitting, standing in queues, etc. These include places such as shoot locations, sound recording studios, editing rooms, etc.

• Aspects such as scenes, sequences, set-ups, camera locations, positions of various crew members, seating arrangements, food and catering arrangements, staggered meal timings, etc. shall be planned while giving due consideration to physical distancing norms.

• Measures shall be taken by the production team to involve minimum number of cast and crew members during the shoot.

• Visitors and audience shall not be allowed on sets.

• Face covers or masks are mandatory for cast and crew, except for actors in front of the camera.

• Sharing of costumes, hair wigs, makeup items, equipment, etc. should be kept at a minimum.

• Make-up artists and hair stylists shall use relevant PPE. Artists should be encouraged to do their hair styling and make-up remotely with the help of professionals.

• Persons handling or working with common/shared equipment shall wear disposable gloves. Efforts should be made to encourage wearing of gloves among other members of the cast and crew as well.

• Lavalier lapel mics may be avoided and shall never be shared. Direct physical contact with the diaphragm of other mics shall be avoided.

• Efforts shall be made to minimize the use of props. Sanitization of props shall be done before and after use.

• For outdoor shooting, necessary coordination with the local authorities shall be ensured to minimize and manage the spectators.

• Resting or stay-over facilities shall be planned while adhering to physical distancing guidelines.

• Staggered call and pack-up timings for different production units shall be ensured by studios having multiple sets.

• There shall be designated entry and exit points for all shoot locations and other workplaces.

• Common locations such as sets, cafeteria, make-up rooms, edit rooms, vanity vans, washrooms, etc. shall be sanitized regularly.

• Sensitive equipment, while keeping in consideration the delicate nature and technical feasibility, shall be sanitized, to the extent possible, before and after the shoot.

• Measures for the safety of sanitization staff such as adequate provisions for rational use of gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc. shall be undertaken.

Human Resource related measures

• As far as possible, the practice of work from home should be followed.

• Communication and training on precautions related to COVID-19 shall be conducted with the cast, crew, and all other staff.

• Do's and Don'ts shall be communicated at prominent points at the workplace using information boards, posters, and infographics.

• A designated supervisor shall be nominated from among the cast and the crew. (S)he shall:

• Keep record of the zone (Red/Orange/Green) where the workplace exists.

• Ensure that all concerned have installed and updated Arogya Setu app on their mobiles.

• Monitor the contacts between various personnel, observance of precautions and sanitation protocols.

• Keep a record of the medical history, travel history and a check on health of the cast and crew.

• Identify hospitals/clinics/testing facilities, in the nearby areas, which are authorized to treat and/or test suspect COVID-19 cases. (S)he shall contact the nearest health facility in case of health contingencies such as any person developing symptoms of COVID-19.

• Earmark quarantine areas for isolating employees showing symptoms of COVID-19 till they are safely moved to medical facilities.

• Suitable provisions may be made for temporary isolation of any suspect case that may get reported.

• Support the health authorities for contact tracing in case of contingencies.

• COVID-19 related stigmatization or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly in coordination with the local authorities.

• Travel related guidelines and SOPs issued by the MHA, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Railways, state governments, etc. shall be adhered to strictly.

Guiding principles

• All employees who are at higher risk - older persons, pregnant women, people who have underlying medical conditions, should take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public.

• Use of face covers/masks at all public and workplaces to be made mandatory.

• Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible.

Provisions for hand sanitization (using hand sanitizers) should be made available at entry points and in work areas.

• Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

• Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

• Thermal screening of visitors/staff is to be carried out at entry points and only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises.

• Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible at all locations at all times, while sitting, standing in queues, etc.

• Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises - duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.

• Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

• Provisions must be made for display of Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 prominently outside and inside of the venues.

• Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

• Frequent sanitization of the entire workplace, common facilities, and all points which come into human contact - handles, railings, etc. shall been sured. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.

• Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.