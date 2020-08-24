{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

'Hasn't said a word of this nature': Congress denies Rahul's 'colluding with BJP' remark

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
'Hasn't said a word of this nature': Congress denies Rahul's 'colluding with BJP' remark
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. File photo: PTI
SHARE

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP", saying he "has not said" a word of that nature nor alluded to it.

At a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the party leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking several organisational reforms, including a collective leadership and dissolution of powers to the party's state units.
NATION
Just an hour after posting it, Kapil Sibal withdraws tweet against Rahul Gandhi

Sources present at the meeting said Gandhi was furious about the timing of letter and it being leaked to the media, and appeared to suggest whether these leaders were "colluding with the BJP".

Soon after senior leader Kapil Sibal tweeted about any such insinuation, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Please don't be misled by false media discourse or misinformation being spread."

"But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other and the Congress," Surjewala tweeted, tagging Sibal's earlier tweet hitting out at Rahul Gandhi.

Deleting his tweet aimed at Rahul Gandhi, Sibal later said, "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet."

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES