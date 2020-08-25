Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents till Dec 31

New Delhi: The government has extended the validity of various expiring motor vehicle documents, including driving licenses, till December 31 this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

The validity of documents that have expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by December 31, 2020, will remain valid until this year, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

On March 30, the ministry had announced the extension of the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30.

Later on June 9, the validity of motor vehicle documents was further extended till September 30 due to the pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said it has decided to extend the validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till of December 31, 2020.

"Taking into consideration the situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents whose extension of validity could or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st Dec 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of December 2020," the statement said.

The ministry also said that the enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till December 31.

This step of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is likely to help out the citizens in availing transport-related services, the statement said.