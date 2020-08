New Delhi: Metro train services can resume in a phased manner from September 7 and social and other functions will be allowed with a limit of 100 people, the Union government said on Saturday as it announced the new steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions as part of the fourth phase of unlocking.

Schools, colleges, swimming pools and indoor theatres will remain closed. This phase, called 'Unlock 4', will be in effect till September 30.

(To be updated.)