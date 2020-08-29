New Delhi: Metro train services can resume in a phased manner from September 7 and social and other functions will be allowed outside the containment zones with a limit of 100 people, the Union government said on Saturday as it announced the new steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions as part of the fourth phase of unlocking.

Schools, colleges, swimming pools and indoor theatres will remain closed. This phase, called 'Unlock 4', will be in effect till September 30.

The new guidelines are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments, the ministry said in a statement.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till 30th September, 2020, it said.

What's allowed

• Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner.

• Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21st September 2020. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

• Marriage related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/last rites related gatherings with number of persons not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed up to Sept 20, after which the celing of 100 persons will apply.

• Open air theatres will be permitted to open from September 21 onwards.

• States/ UTS may permit upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling and related work.

• Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/rCPe7dzEOH — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

• Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (IT Is), short-term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or State Governments.

• National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted.

• Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory or experimental works. These will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in the States/ UTs.

• No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

What's not allowed:

• Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30th September 2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

• Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places.

• International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

Other guidelines:

• Strict containment measures will be enforced in containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed.

• Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

• States not to impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the Union government.

• National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing.

• Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives.

Protection for vulnerable persons

• Vulnerable persons - persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years - are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

The last set of guidelines for Unlock 3 that came on July 30 ended night curfew and allowed the opening of gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones. Restrictions remained in place in all other areas that involve large gatherings - be it educational institutions, public parks or cinema halls.

Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily across India, at around 70,000 new infections every day, with the total number of cases crossing 34 lakh behind the United States and Brazil. More than 62,000 people have died in the country so far.

The country has been recording the world's highest daily spike in coronavirus figures since early this month. Over the last four days, there was been an uptick in the number of daily new cases, the positivity rate and the 'R' or reproduction rate - the measure of how many people are infected by one infected person.