India's COVID-19 tally crosses 35 lakh with 78k new cases on Sunday

The number of COVID-19 cases in India soared past 35 lakh on Sunday morning after the country recorded it highest single-day surge till date.

According to statistics from the ministry of health and family welfare, a total of 78,761 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. The surge has taken the COVID-19 tally in the country to 35,42,733. A total of 948 deaths were also recorded in the same 24-hour period, taking the total COVID-19 fatalities to 63,498.

Of the 35,42,734 COVID-19 cases, as many as 7,65,302 cases are active, the ministry informed.

This is the 26th straight-day that India has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world and this is the highest-ever single-day surge in any nation till date.



The number of COVID-19 cases recorded daily in India have surged significantly, with the rise from 25 lakh cases to 35 lakh taking just 15 days. Some experts have warned India could overtake Brazil as the country with the second highest-number of COVID-19 cases by September 10. As of Sunday, Brazil has reported 3,846,965 COVID-19 cases.

