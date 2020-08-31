Centre announces 7-day state mourning in memory of Pranab

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning in memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away on Monday evening.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days' state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive, the MHA said in a statement.



"During the period of state mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment."

The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, the ministry added.

Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening at Army's Research and Referral Hospital. He was 84. The elder statesman and one of the country's most respected politicians, who tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.

In the morning, the hospital had reported a decline in his condition. He had gone into septic shock due to his lung infection. Mukherjee, who was President of India from 2012 to 2017, was hospitalised on August 10 in a critical condition.