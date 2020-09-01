COVID-19: India registers dip in daily spike after 6 days, 69k cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Tuesday registered a single-day spike of 69,921 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest daily jump in six days

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases and 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated, the Health Ministry said in its morning update.

With 819 deaths, the death toll has risen to 65,288 in the country. .

India, the world's second most populous nation, has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world every day for more than three weeks, according to a Reuters tally, and is the third worst-hit country behind the United States and Brazil.