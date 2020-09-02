India bans PUBG, 118 other apps with Chinese links

The Indian government on Wednesday banned popular gaming app PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile and 118 others for its apparent links with China.

The development comes in wake of China's fresh attempt to change the status quo in the south bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in complete disregard of the many dialogues that the two countries have been engaged in to see peace restored to the region.



PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole. Tencent, a Chinese multinational technology conglomerate holding company, is the game's publisher.



PUBG Mobile was the second most-downloaded mobile game of 2018, with nearly 300 million downloads worldwide. The game's largest market was China, which accounted for 29% of the game's downloads, followed by India and the United States each with about 10% (30 million) of its downloads.



Earlier, on June 29, the India government had also banned video-sharing platform TikTok, UC Browser and 57 other apps amid growing tensions with China.

