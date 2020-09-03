{{head.currentUpdate}}

Dilip Kumar's brother Ehsan Khan, who tested positive for COVID-19, passes away

Mumbai: Ehsan Khan, brother of Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar, has lost his battle to Covid-19, confirmed a family friend of the actor.

"Dilip Saab's brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Pls pray for them. Posted by @FAISALmouthshut on behalf of #DilipKumar," read a tweet posted on Dilip Kumar's official handle on Thursday.

Ehsan Khan died in Lilavati Hospital. He had comorbidities like hypertension and Alzheimer's and was 90 years old.

Last month, Dilip Kumar's youngest brother Aslam Khan had passed away after testing Covid positive.

The news was also confirmed by Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of the veteran actor, who made the announcement on Twitter.

