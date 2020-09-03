Tamil Nadu gives nod for intra-state bus services from Sept 7

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday allowed intra-state bus and train services from September 7 onwards.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said that on public requests, inter-district bus services in the state will be allowed from September 7 while following the standard operating procedure (SoPs) to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The government had earlier allowed only intra-district bus services but the private bus operators refused to ply their vehicles, citing unviability.

They had demanded inter-district services so that their operations are viable.

Palaniswami also announced resumption of passenger trains within Tamil Nadu from September 7.

However, the government was silent on the resumption of suburban trains as well as Mass Rapid Transit Service (MRTS) trains.

The government had announced resumption of Chennai Metro Rail services from September 7.