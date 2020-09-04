Bengaluru drug case: Kandahar actress Ragini Dwivedi detained, Crime Branch raids residence

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry, detained actress Ragini Dwivedi on Friday.

The CCB had served a notice to the actress on Wednesday, asking her to depose before them on Thursday, but she sent a team of lawyers seeking time till Monday. The police directed her to appear before them on Friday. CCB sources said the actress will appear before the sleuths by 10am.

Ragini has been detained as she didn't respond properly or answer to the questions of the CCB officials, the Deccan Herald reported.

Earlier in the day, the CCB had carried out searches at Ragini's residence in Bengaluru.

"The CCB obtained the search warrant from a court," a police officer said.

According to police sources, a team of CCB sleuths reached Dwivedi's residence at about 6 am.

In the meantime, the police said they have arrested one Ravi, who has close acquaintances in the Kannada film industry, in connection with the drugs case and a court has sent him to police custody for five days.

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi detained by Central Crime Branch after they raid her house in connection with a drug case, in Bengaluru, Friday. PTI

The CCB intensified its investigation into a drugs haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons – Mohammed Anoop, R Ravindran and D Anikha – from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as 'Sandalwood'.

Mohammed Anoop and Ravindran are Keralites, while Anikha is a former Kannada TV serial actress.

Filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh had given his statement to the CCB about drug abuse in Sandalwood. He had also claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drugs trade.

Dwivedi, whose family hails from Haryana's Rewari, was born in Bengaluru. She made her Sandalwood debut in the movie Veera Madakari in 2009. She shot to fame for her role in Kempe Gowda, Ragini IPS, Bangari and Shiva.

She had also acted in Mohanlal-starrer Kandahar in 2010 and Mammootty-starrer Face 2 Face in 2012.

(With PTI inputs)