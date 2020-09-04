JEE, NEET to go ahead; SC dismisses review plea of 6 State ministers

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected for the second time a request to postpone the engineering and medical exams JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).

Ministers from six Opposition-ruled states - Maharashtra, Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Puducherry - had approached the apex court to review its earlier order and put off the exams because of the coronavirus.

They had claimed that the top court order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari dismissed the petition.

Earlier too, on August 17, it had turned down a petition by one Sayantan Biswas and others seeking direction to NTA to postpone the examinations observing that "though there is pandemic situation, life has to go on and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for long and full academic year cannot be wasted".

JEE exams started on September 1 and the NEET exam is to be held on September 13. It is being conducted by the National Testing Agency. According to them, approximately 9.53 lakhs and 15.97 lakhs students have been registered for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) 2020 respectively.