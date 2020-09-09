Bengaluru drug case: Arrested Niyas Muhammed was an active presence in ramps

Kochi: Actor Niyas Muhammed, arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in the drug case in Bengaluru, was not all that well-known for his films, but he was active in the ramp shows in Kerala.

He is one of the regular models at ramp shows in major centres like Kochi, Bengaluru and Goa. He also used to send models to these places for shows.

He used to live in rented accommodation in Kaloor, Kochi, and used to visit local gyms regularly. He told the CCB that he was a native of Aroor. However, the police said they could not find his house in Aroor.

Niyas has been residing in Bengaluru for more than five years and is said to be a business partner in one of the leading pubs operating in Koramangala. He had told friends that he was moving to Bengaluru to become more active in modelling and acting. He was married to a woman from Kaloor in Ernakulam, but the relationship ended later.

Niyas played the role of a villain in the Malayalam film Kalki starring Tovino. He has acted in a few Kannada movies also. Although he did not get significant roles in films, it is said that Niyas was close to film personalities and was one of their main drug dealers.

Several pictures and videos shared on social media show that he was a close friend of actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who has also been arrested. The CCB has also got pictures of him taking part in various parties with Sanjjanaa. It was based on the information obtained from him that the CCB raided the actress' house. She was later arrested.

The CCB had asked her to appear for questioning, but she did not. She had said she was away. The CCB conducted the raid after receiving information that she was at home.

Investigators have found that Niyas sold drugs at the pub in which he is a partner, as well as at fashion shows and movie sets. The CCB is also looking into his links with serial actresses D Anikha and Anoop Mohammad, who have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).