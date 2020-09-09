{{head.currentUpdate}}

With 89K new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 43.7 lakh

A Delhi Metro employee sprays disinfectant inside a metro coach ahead of its trial-run on the Blue Line, following of its resumption after being closed for over five months due to coronavirus pandemic, at Yamuna Bank station in New Delhi, Tuesday. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: India on Wednesday witnessed a spike of 89,706 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 43,70,128 with 1,115 deaths in 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.

The spike of 89,706 cases comes a day after India witnessed a decline of fresh infections on Tuesday with 75,809 cases.
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after participant shows side effect

India now is the second worst hit country after the United States, with 43.7 million COVID-19 cases since the first was reported on January 30, 2020.

Out of the total 43,70,128 cases, 8,97,394 are active cases; 33,98,844 have recovered so far while 73,890 lost the battle against the deadly virus.

While the recovery rate was at a whopping high of 77.77 per cent, the fatality rate stands at 1.69 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. These five states account for over 62 per cent of the active cases, according to the Health Ministry.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 11,54,549 tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,18,04,677.

