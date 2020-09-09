Trouble mounts: Sena-ruled BMC demolishes alterations at Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a civic official said.

The 33-year-old actor, who is scheduled to reach here later in the day, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

The demolition work began shortly after 11 am, the official told PTI. Earlier in the day, the BMC posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing her of the action being taken by the civic body, he said.

A BMC team reached the bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations made sans the civic body's approval.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now," Kangana tweeted, soon after the demolition work began. She also posted photos of BMC staff engaged in the demolition work.

Trouble has mounted for Kangana as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said the police will probe allegations that she took drugs, while alterations made at her bungalow came under the civic body's scanner.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs.

The BMC Tuesday filed a `caveat' in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges a stop-work notice issued to her.

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn ire of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The actor said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre. Ranaut was given Y-plus category security shortly after, becoming the first Bollywood actor to be guarded by CRPF commandos.

The CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, has been providing security to about 60 dignitaries and high-profile persons, including Amit Shah, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi as well as her children Rahul and Priyanka.

(With inputs from PTI)