Telugu TV actress Sravani, who was currently being seen in the serial Manasu Mamata, has died by suicide.

While the reason for her death is still unknown, the police have registered a case and are investigating. Meanwhile, the body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

Sravani has been acting in Telugu serials for the last eight years. She has acted in many serials like 'Mouna Ragam'and 'Manasu Mamata'.

More details awaited.