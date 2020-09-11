Aero India 2021 space bookings open: Plane Carnival under COVID-19 rules

Bengaluru: The official website for the 13th edition of Aero India-21 went live on Friday. The website (https://aeroindia.gov.in/) for the biennial Plane Carnival was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

The show will be at Air Force Station Yelahanka from February 3 to 7 next year with the first three days reserved for business and the last two for public.

Owing to the prevailing COVID-19 social distancing norms, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that there will be several restrictions in place for the show this time. The closing hour of the show has been extended by an hour.

As per the information released on the website, the following COVID Care will be in place to safeguard the health of exhibitors and visitors.

• Manuals and brochures in digital format only.

• Social distancing norms will be followed.

• Contactless experience to exhibitors/visitors.

• Limited persons to be permitted inside venue.

• Constant disinfection & cleaning of surfaces inside the venue.

• Usage of signage and digital messaging to participants.

Exhibitors can now book the space by making the payments online with an early bird discount awaiting those registering by October 31.

A query redressal and feedback mechanism has been incorporated in the website for the first time.

Owing to COVID-19, there will be separate plans in place for venue provider, show organizers, service providers, exhibitors and business visitors.

These guidelines are being framed by the Indian Trade Promotions Organization.

Desi Push

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on its part seems to have started the initial preparations for Aero India this time.

"We have now a well-defined protocol for this show in place and AFS Yelahanka has enough experience in organizing the show. The Commanders' Conference that was held today reviewed our plans," says an IAF official.

Wg Cdr C D Upadhyay (Retd), former Chief Test Pilot of HAL, tells Onmanorama that the show will be a huge opportunity for firms pushing desi products.

"This time the show is being held under very trying conditions. We will have to wait and see how things take shape and settle in next few months. Atmanirbhar Bharat products and projects will be given preferential treatment. This will surely motivate a lot of start-ups," says Wg Cdr Upadhyay (Retd).

COVID Stress

With most of the machinery under Karnataka Government already under severe stress combating the COVID-19, the organizers will have many challenges during the show this time.

"The COVID-19 cases are on the rise rapidly and we will have to wait and see the developments in the next few months. By February 2021, the world will be still recovering from the pandemic and there will be several concerns arising month after month. The air show is definitely good for Bengaluru and hopefully the city will be healthy and sound to host it by 2021," says Murali A, managing director with Nirmiti Productions, specialists in creating aerospace and defence documentaries.

In 2019, more than 600 Indian and 200 foreign firms were part of the show with 61 planes doing flying and static display duties.

"The numbers don't matter now. But the key is what India will gain from the show considering the thrust on Atmanirbhar Bharat. Will the MSMEs get great discounts this time to put up their products taking into account the difficult times? MSMEs are the foot soldiers of self-reliance," says the MD of a private firm supporting IAF and DRDO missions for over a decade now.

MoD says all measures are in place to help build the participants' confidence towards the event 'being cognizant and in conformance with prevailing pandemic related guidelines and safeguards.'

(The writer is an independent aerospace and defence journalist, who blogs at Tarmak007 and tweets @writetake.)