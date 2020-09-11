India's COVID-19 tally soars past 45 lakh with 96k new cases

Onmanorama Staff

New Delhi: India on Friday reported 96,551 new COVID-19 cases soaring past the 45 lakh mark.

The total case tally stands at 45,62,415 including 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured/discharged/migrated, Ministry of Health said in its morning update.

With 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll stands at 76,271 in India.

A total of 5,40,97,975 samples were tested up to September 10. Of these, 11,63,542 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated.
