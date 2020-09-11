Sushant's death, Rhea's drug cases get lost in Maharashtra politics' din on Kangana controversy

The politics in Maharashtra has revolved around cinema for months now. As the brouhaha surrounding Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case continues, there is a new controversy queen: Kangana Ranaut.

In both cases, the real issues have gotten drowned in politics. The question many are asking is if the Shiv Sena has fallen for the BJP's political moves to 'seek justice' for Sushant and Kangana.

The Shiv Sena believes the BJP is trying to defame the Maharashtra government by supporting the characters emerging in the controversies. Many in the party question how long it can remain a mute spectator to such "conspiracies".

The fact is that after its ties with its long-term ally collapsed after the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP did not expect the Shiv Sena to join hands with the Congress and the NCP to form a government. The Shiv Sena not only formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with an unexpected alliance, its chief Uddhav Thackeray also became the chief minister, rattling the BJP.

The Sushant case came at a time when the BJP was finding it difficult to put the government in a spot.

The case was initially being investigated by the Mumbai police. For about a month, there was no complaint about the way they were conducting the inquiries. But then the actor's father lodged a complaint in Bihar saying investigations were not fair. The BJP-ruled Centre promptly intervened and handed over the investigation to the CBI following a court order.

Now, the Sushant death case has taken a backseat as the controversy over Kangana makes the headlines. The BJP reckons that the demolition of a part of Kangana's office building without giving her enough time to explain her position will tarnish the image of the Shiv Sena — the party is in power at the Mumbai local body, BMC — at the national level.

Rhea Chakraborty

The Shiv Sena lost control and went into a rage when Kangana likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the party’s leader Sanjay Raut said she shouldn’t come to Mumbai for criticising the police and saying she would not feel safe in the city. The reaction in the Sena ranks is that the party has given the right response to someone who “insulted” Maharashtra and Mumbai after staying in the city and earning a living.

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC demolished part of the actress' bungalow after the party's war of words with her intensified following her constant attacks. Even though it was natural to get angry, there are whispers that Shiv Sena will suffer the consequences of its reckless action.

While the BMC has said that its action was against “illegal construction”, it will find it difficult to justify the demolition in court.

“First posting a notice saying action will be taken if there is no response in 24 hours. Then demolishing the property when the owner is away and without waiting to give her a chance to explain her side. You should remember that no illegal construction can happen overnight. Why were you in such a hurry?,” the court asked the BMC.

The BJP is now planning to release a list of illegal constructions in all the wards under the Mumbai corporation. There is also an attempt in the BJP camp to draft in Union minister and Dalit leader from Maharashtra Ramdas Athawale to launch indirect attack against the Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari summoned the chief adviser to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Ajoy Mehta, and expressed his displeasure over the demolition.

(from left) Aditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

The Congress and the NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state are also unhappy with the BMC move.

Although NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the architect of the alliance, has made his displeasure known publicly, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has not criticised the BMC action. According to Pawar, the BMC gave undue importance to Kangana’s attacks and gave her more publicity with its actions.

The Congress, meanwhile, has been acting as if nothing happened. None of the key leaders of the party have spoken on the issue.

It remains to be seen how the Shiv Sena will defend itself against such attacks from so many sides. The Sena says this is the beginning of a move to weaken and reduce the importance of Mumbai. It says it will not allow this and has called on the rank and file to come together to protect the pride of Maharashtra.

This, in short, means the controversy will not end any time soon.