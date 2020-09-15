{{head.currentUpdate}}

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 49 lakh with 83.8k new cases

New Delhi: People give swab samples for coronavirus testing at a mobile COVID-19 testing centre, in New Delhi on Aug 13, 2020. (Photo: IANS)
Image courtesy: IANS
New Delhi: India's novel coronavirus tally crossed 49 lakh on Tuesday with 83,809 new cases, while 38.59 lakh people have recuperated so far, taking the recovery rate to 78.28 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 80,776 with 1,054 more people succumbing to the infection. The case fatality rate stands at 1.64 per cent, according to the ministry data.

There are 9,90,061 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 20.08 per cent of the total 49,30,236 cases, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 5.83 crore tests have been conducted so far and 10.73 lakh samples were tested on Monday.

