COVID-19: India second worst-hit country with 56 lakh cases, 90k deaths

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 56-lakh mark on Wednesday, with a spike of 83,347 new cases. The country also reported 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said in its morning update. With this, the death toll has risen to 90,020.

India is the second worst hit country by the pandemic just behind the US, where they have recorded 2 lakh deaths.

Out of the total cases in India, 9,68,377 are currently active, and 45,87,613 have been discharged, making the rate of recoveries best in the world.

While the recovery rate stands at 81.25 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.59 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 12,42,770 cases, including 33,407 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,53,683 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,62,79,462.

The Union Health Ministry had said that it has increased the testing infrastructure exponentially. Till July 7, India had tested 1 crore samples and it took us 27 days to add 2 crore tests. By August 3, we had tested 3 crore samples. During this period, the laboratories were increased from 1,100 to 1,300 in the country.

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccinein India might not reach 100 per cent. "We are aiming for 100 per cent efficacy but may land between 50 to 100 per cent. However, it still would be an effective vaccine against the virus," Balram Bhargava, ICMR Director General said.