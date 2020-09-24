Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health worsens, says hospital

Chennai: Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam admitted for COVID-19 treatment and on life support is extremely critical, a hospital treating him here said on Thursday.

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB admitted on August 5, "remains on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and other life support measures," MGM Healthcare said.

"His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical," assistant director (Medical Services), MGM Healthcare, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement.

A team of experts at the hospital are monitoring his health condition, she said.

Over the last few weeks, the singer was showing signs of improvement, and had even tested negative for the coronavirus recently.

Last week, Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan said that his father was showing signs of recovery. Charan tweeted: "Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ecmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him (sic)."

Two weeks ago, Charan confirmed that his father has tested negative for the coronavirus. "We were expecting dad's lungs to improve, as they were, to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator. Unfortunately, we are still not at that. But the good news is dad is COVID negative," Charan said.

"We are expecting the lungs to heal fast. Over the weekend, we did have a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his Ipad. He’s happy that the seasons have started. He’s looking forward to IPL. He’s writing and communicating a lot," he added.

Over the last few weeks, several members of the Tamil film fraternity came together to pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while playing one of his songs.