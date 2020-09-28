Farm Bills: Punjab Youth Congress workers set tractor ablaze near India Gate | Video

New Delhi: A day after President Ram Nath Kovind signed the Agriculture Bill's and made them laws, the Punjab Youth Congress workers on Monday set ablaze a tractor in the high security India Gate area to protest against the contentious legislation.

About 10-15 Punjab Youth Congress activists arrived in the national capital in a truck to protest against the controversial farm laws around 7:15am on the birth anniversary of revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

The activists offloaded a tractor from the truck and set it on fire.

"If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud: Bhagat Singh," the IYC quoted the martyr in a tweet.

"In honour of the memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Punjab Youth Congress protested against the BJP government's apathetic treatment of farmers by lighting a tractor at India Gate. Wake the sleeping govt. Inquilab Zindabad."

It also attached a video of the act that was carried out metres away from the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi Police is trying to identify the people involved using the CCTV footage. Five Punjab residents have been detained so far in connection with the case.

The detained persons have been identified as Manjot Singh (36), Ramandeep Singh Sindhu (28), Rahul (23), Sahib (28) and Sumit (28), all residents of Punjab, police said.

They claimed to be members of Youth Congress Punjab. Their affiliation is being verified, according to the police.

Delhi BJP media cell chief Neelkant Bakshi said that he will be filing an FIR against the Youth Congress workers.

He alleged that the Youth Congress workers brought the tractor and set it on fire to spread violence. "They are trying to spread riots in the country and I will be filing an FIR to stop this conspiracy," Bakshi added.

Fire officials said they were informed about the incident at 7:42am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze has been doused off and tractor was removed, police said.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)