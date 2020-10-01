{{head.currentUpdate}}

India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.31 million, death toll nears 100,000

A woman sits with her child inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi, India, September 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters
India's coronavirus case tally increased by 86,821 in the last 24 hours to 6.31 million by Thursday morning, data from the health ministry showed, as the country eased more restrictions to combat the economic hit from the pandemic.

Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,181 to 98,678, the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the Home Affairs Ministry had issued a slew of guidelines that permitted states to open schools and movie theatres.

The country's richest state Maharashtra, home to financial hub Mumbai, said it would also allow bars and restaurants to operate fully.

India reported its worst economic contraction in decades for the quarter to June as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close and the country to impose one of the strictest lockdowns to prevent the virus from spreading.

