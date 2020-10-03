Accompanied by Congress MPs, Rahul, Priyanka head for Hathras

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with a party delegation is making another attempt to visit the house of Hathras girl in Uttar Pradesh who was brutally raped and murdered.

Priyanka Gandhi and a group of Congress MPs accompanied Rahul Gandhi in the journey to the victim's house. Earlier the Uttar Pradesh police had prevented Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from going to Hathras to meet the grieving family.

The two leaders were arrested, detained and brought back to Delhi after a major confrontation with the police on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

"Congress MPs under the leadership of former Congress President Mr Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras today afternoon to meet the grieving family of the 19-year-old daughter of Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally assaulted and murdered," tweeted Congress general secretary K C Venugopal.

The police action of preventing Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and a host of Congress workers who made an attempt to reach out to the victim's family in Hathras, had come in for widespread criticism and nationwide protests. "I do not accept the treatment being given by the UP government and its police to the daughter and her family. No Indian should accept this," Rahul tweeted in Hindi earlier.

"The UP government is morally corrupt. The victim did not get treatment, they did not register the complaint on time, burnt the body forcibly, the family is in captivity, they are being pressurized - now they are being threatened that there will be a narco test. This behaviour is not acceptable to the country. Stop bullying the victim's family," Priyanka Gandhi warned in another tweet.

With the Uttar Pradesh government turning the village into a police cantonment, the proposed visit of the top Congress leaders is expected to trigger a fresh round of fast-paced developments in the state.