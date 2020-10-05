Congress leader DK Shivakumar's premises raided by CBI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out multiple raids at Congress leader DK Shivakumar's premises.

The CBI is carrying out searches at 14 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra at the premises of Congress leader D K Shivakumar in an alleged corruption case, officials said on Monday.

The agency has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on a source information, they said.

Last year, the Karnataka Congress chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and questioned for his alleged involvement in money laundering activities.

The ED had filed a case against Mr Shivakumar two years ago, based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax department.

With the Karnataka bypolls due to be held on November 3, many view the latest move as a targeted attack of the BJP against its opposition.