New Delhi: India reported a spike of 61,267 new COVID19 cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 66,85,083 including 9,19,023 active cases, 56,62,491 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,03,569 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said in its morning update.

A total of 10,89,403 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested in the country till October 5, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.