With 61k new cases, India records lowest daily COVID-19 tally in a week

New Delhi: India reported a spike of 61,267 new COVID19 cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest single-day tally recorded in a week.



The total case tally stands at 66,85,083 including 9,19,023 active cases, 56,62,491 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,03,569 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said in its morning update.

With the total recoveries surpassing 56 lakh the recovery rate has been pushed to 84.70 per cent. The active cases of the coronavirus in the country comprises 13.75 per cent of the total caseload.



The fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.55 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

A total of 10,89,403 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested in the country till October 5, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.