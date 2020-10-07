Public places can't be occupied indefinitely: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh protest

New Delhi: Public places and roads cannot be occupied indefinitely and agitations should be permitted in designated areas only, the Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday while hearing petitions on road blockade during anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

"There cannot be ban on public meetings but they have to be in designated areas. Right to commute should not be indefinitely curtailed," a three-judge bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed, adding that right to protest has to be balanced with right to commute.

The bench also said that Delhi Police ought to have taken action to clear Shaheen Bagh area from the protesters.

"Democracy and dissent go hand in hand," it said, adding that the authorities have to act on their own and cannot hide behind courts in dealing with such a situation.

The verdict came on a plea of lawyer Amit Sahni against the blockade of a road in Shaheen Bagh area by those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier, the top court had said 'Right to Protest' of one section has to be in balance with others' 'Right to Mobility' on a public road, as everyone has the right to move from one place to another and this right cannot be prejudiced by blocking a public road to hold protests.

