Railway mulls restructuring season tickets, concessions

Shoranur/New Delhi: The Indian Railways is considering curbing of some passenger ticket fare concessions and restructuring of season tickets, when the rail traffic normalises to pre-COVID state.

The Railways is planning to end concessions allowed to unemployed youths, farmers, foreign students of cultural studies in India. However, the discount for differently-abled, students and sick people will continue, sources said.

The Railways also wants to restructure the concession plans for widows of soldiers, parents of children who won bravery award, national award-winning teachers, Prime Minister's Shram Award winners, national police award winners (above 60 years) and other national awards.

Currently, the Railways runs only special trains as the central government imposed restrictions on the mass transport system in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Over 230 special trains are operational in the country at present. No concession is allowed in these special trains.

Regular rail services were suspended well before a nationwide lockdown was imposed by the Centre beginning March 25 this year. Later, the ministry started operating special trains to ferry migrant workers home under the Shramik Special scheme. It was followed up by limited premium train services between select destinations in the country.

Railways restores system of issuing second reservation chart

Meanwhile, the Railways on Tuesday decided to restore from October 10 the earlier system of preparation of second reservation charts 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of trains from stations.

The system was modified to two hours in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic for the last few months.

In a statement, the national transporter said as per the established pre-COVID period instructions, the first reservation chart was prepared at least four hours before scheduled departure of trains.

Thereafter, the available accommodation could be booked across PRS counters as well as through the internet on a first-come-first-serve basis till preparation of second reservation charts.

The second reservation chart was prepared between 30 minutes to 5 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of trains. Cancellation of already booked tickets was also permitted during this period as per provisions of Refund Rules.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, instructions were issued to shift the time of preparation of the second reservation chart to two hours before scheduled/ rescheduled time of train departure.

"As per request of Zonal Railways for ensuring convenience of rail passengers, the matter has been examined and it has been decided that the second reservation chart shall be prepared at least 30 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of train," the statement said.

"Accordingly, ticket booking facility, both online and on PRS ticket counters, shall be available, before preparation of second chart. CRIS will make necessary modifications in the software accordingly so as to restore this provision with effect from October 10, it said.

(With PTI inputs)