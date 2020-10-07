Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by Bombay HC in drugs case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput's aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case.

The court also rejected the bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar. The other accused were also arrested by the NCB during the course of its probe into the case.

The HC, while granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty and two others, directed them to deposit their passports with the NCB and not to leave the country without permission of the special NDPS court.

The HC also directed Rhea to visit the nearest police station for the first 10 days after she gets out of jail.



It directed her not to leave Mumbai without the NCB's permission and to not tamper with evidence while out on bail.

A Mumbai court had earlier extended the judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20.

The duo was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case last month.

They then moved the Bombay High Court to seek bail.

The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the actor's suicide.