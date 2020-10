New Delhi: India on Friday crossed the 69-lakh mark in the COVID-19 tally with 70,496 new cases in the last 24 hours.

With 964 deaths, the death toll crossed 1,06,490 in the country, the Health Ministry said in its morning update.

Total case tally currently stands at 69,06,152 including 8,93,592 active cases and 59,06,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

The total active cases has fallen below 9 lakh in the country.