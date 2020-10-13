India's coronavirus infections rise by 55,342 to 7.18 million

India's total coronavirus cases rose by 55,342 in the last 24 hours to 7.18 million on Tuesday morning, the lowest daily rise since mid-August, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 706 to 109,856, the ministry said.

India's coronavirus caseload topped 7 million on Sunday and the country has added a million cases in just 13 days. It has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.

India is in pole position in terms of the number of recovered cases of coronavirus followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

