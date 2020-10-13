JK govt revokes PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's detention after 14 months

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday revoked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's Public Safety Act (PSA) under which she was detained in Kashmir for over last one year.

The Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat in its letter said that it had revoked the detention with immediate effect "in exercise of powers conferred under Section 19 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978".

Mufti is being released after being in preventive detention for more than 14 months following the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

"Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released," JK government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Mehbooba, who became the first woman chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 as head of the PDP-BJP alliance, was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre bifurcating the state into two union territories and abrogating Article 370.

She was first detained under Sections 107 and151 of CrPC but later booked under the controversial Public Safety Act.

Initially, Mehbooba was lodged at Cheshma Shahi guest house and then shifted to another government guest house at M A Link Road here.

The PDP president was then taken to her residence where she remained under house arrest.

Mehbooba's daughter, Iltija, had challenged her detention in the Supreme Court, which last heard the case on September 29.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were released in March after over seven months in detention.

Soon after the government issued the order revoking the PSA on Tuesday, J&K PDP tweeted that Mehbooba Mufti would be addressing a press conference on October 16.

Former Chief Minister and Mehbooba's opponent Omar Abdullah welcomed her release from detention, tweeting, "I am pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty and was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba."

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was released after nearly eight months in March this year. His father and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was released just two weeks before him.

(With inputs from PTI&IANS)