Hizbul commander killed, militant arrested during encounter in Srinagar

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander was killed and another militant arrested during an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city here on Sunday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Rangreth near the old airfield here, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

While the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants opened fire at them. The forces retaliated, and an encounter ensued, he said.

In the exchange of fire, a militant was killed. He was identified as HM commander Saifullah, who was wanted by security agencies in several cases of militant attacks, the official said.

Another militant was arrested from the spot, he said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the encounter site, he said.