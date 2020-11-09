India adds over 45k new Covid-19 cases, 490 deaths

New Delhi: With 45,903 new coronavirus infections and 490 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, India's overall Covid-19 caseload and death toll stood at 85,53,657 and 1,26,611, respectively, on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Currently there 5,09,673 active cases, while 79,17,373 people have been discharged so far.

While the recovery rate stands at 92.56 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.48 per cent, Ministry revealed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 8,35,401 sample tests on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 11,85,72,192.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with a total of 1,719,858 cases and 45,240 deaths.

It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

On Sunday, the national capital reported 7,745 cases, shattering records for a single-day spike in the number of infections.

The city also registered an all time high positivity rate of 15.26 per cent, while it also reported 77 new deaths in a 24 hour period.

It was the highest ever single-day tally since the onset of the pandemic in New Delhi.

With this, the overall case tally has reached 4,38,529, while the cumulative causality stood at 6,989.

In a grim milestone, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 50 million mark, while the deaths have surged to 1,255,250, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 50,316,476 and 1,255,250, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,961,324 and 237,566, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases.