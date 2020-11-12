Woman ends life after death of cop accused of raping her

Kanpur (UP): In a bizarre turn of events, a young widow, who had accused a constable of raping her, ended her life by suicide after the accused cop died in a road accident.

The woman, a resident of Dibiyapur, was married to a man from Etawah. After her husband's death, she returned to her parents' house in Aurraiya.

She lived in a rented accommodation in Brahmnagar locality where she came in contact with constable Jitendra.

Jitendra was posted at Devkali police outpost in Aurraiya.

She alleged that she was repeatedly raped by the constable on the pretext of marriage and had lodged a complaint at Dibiyapur police station after Jitendra refused to marry her. The constable was suspended thereafter.

On November 4, the constable was going to his hometown on a two-wheeler when he was injured in an accident and died during treatment at the hospital on November 9.

On Thursday, the local people heard some commotion from the woman's house and reached there only to find her hanging from the door frame.

The local police were informed and her body has been sent for post mortem.

CO (city) Surendra Nath said, "Preliminary investigation suggest that the woman had died by suicide. She had scribbled a love message on her hand saying, 'Jitendra meri jaan.......', and had also left a suicide note stating that she loved Jitendra and could not live without him. She had also written her name next to the constable's with mehendi on her palms. We are waiting for the post mortem report after which investigation will be initiated."