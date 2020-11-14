With 44K new cases, India's Covid tally nears 88L-mark

New Delhi: With 44,684 new coronavirus infections and 520 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 87,73,479 on Saturday, as the toll touched 1,29,188, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Currently, there are 4,80,719 active cases, whereas 81,63,572 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

The recovery rate stands at 92.97 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 9,29,491 sample tests on Friday, taking the total tested samples to 12,40,31,230.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,40,461 cases till date. There are 84,082 active cases and 45,809 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi recorded a spike of 7,802 Covid-19 cases on Friday taking its infection tally to over 4,74,830, while 91 more fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,423.

The other worst hits are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.