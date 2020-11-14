5 Keralites from Mumbai killed as van falls into river in Satara

Mumbai: Five Keralites were killed on Saturday as a van they were travelling in fell into a river in western Maharashtra's Satara district.

Eight others suffered injuries.

The accident happened on the Pune-Bengaluru highway around 4 am as the vehicle plunged into the river from a bridge. The condition of the injured are said to be not critical.

The victims were part of a group that was on their way to Goa from Navi Mumbai in a Force Traveller. All passengers, except the driver, are residents of Mumbai or adjoining areas.

More details about the dead are not available yet. The bodies have been shifted to a government hospital in Karad.

(To be updated)