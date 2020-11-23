Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passes away

Guwahati: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. He was 84.

The Congress leader was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications.

Earlier in the day, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma had said, "The present status of Sir (Gogoi) is very very critical and the doctors are doing their best."

Gogoi, who was on dialysis on Sunday for six hours, was again flushed with toxins and he was not in a position to undergo the process again.

Gogoi was put on ventilation after suffering a multi- organ failure.

The three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened.

On October 25, Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from GMCH after two months.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.

