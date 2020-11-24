TN, Puducherry brace for severe cyclonic storm Nivar, PM assures support

Chennai: The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Nivar' and it is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25, the Met department said on Tuesday.

The cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal on Wednesday evening.

While intermittent rains lashed several parts of the state and union territory, the department said rainfall is very likely at most places in Tamil Nadu, Puduchery and Karaikal with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday.

Authorities said the reservoirs here including Chembarambakkam were under a 'constant watch' and people in low lying areas were being brought to safe shelters.

The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Nivar' and lay about 410 km off Puducherry and 450 km from here.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for next 12 hours and then move northwestwards.

It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100- 110 km per hour gusting to 120 kmph, a bulletin said.

Gale wind -speed reaching 65-75 kmph and gusting to 85 kmph- is prevailing over southwest Bay of Bengal.

Sea condition is rough to very rough along the coasts of the state and union territory and tidal wave of about one meter height is very likely to inundate the low lying areas of north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Fishermen have already been advised against venturing into sea.

Fishermen shift their boats for safety following Cyclone Nivar alert, in Mamallapuram, Monday. Photo: PTI

Prohibitory orders clamped in Puducherry

The Puducherry district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in this region to prevent movement of people in public places, in the wake of cyclone warning issued by the Indian Meteorological department.

District Collector Purva Garg said the order prevents collection of people or movement of people in public places.

All shops and business establishments were directed to be closed from 9pm on Tuesday to 6am on Thursday.

Puducherry is expected to be 'severely impacted' by the cyclone and there was a grave danger to life, health and safety of the public because of the cyclone predicted.

This order would not be applicable to staff engaged in law and order duty and also the essential services such as milk supply, fuel stations and pharmacies, she added.

Modi dials TN & Puducherry CMs, assures support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of the impending cyclone that is going to cross into the state and UT by Wednesday.

"Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," the PM tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the status of impending Cyclone through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Cabinet Secretary had told the officials that the Crisis Management Committee is aiming at "zero loss of life" and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas. He has ordered strict implementation of the advisories. Fishermen are not to venture into the sea.

(With PTI inputs)