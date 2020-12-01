Basin trials of IAC Vikrant successfully completed at Cochin Shipyard, sea trials next

Kochi: The Indian Navy said that the basin trials of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) were successfully completed at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) November 30.

The announcement comes days after visit and review of the project by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar at CSL. He had complimented Indian Navy and CSL for making significant progress in the IAC project despite several constraints due to COVID-19.

The basin trials were conducted in the presence of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC) Vice Admiral A K Chawla and CSL Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S Nair.

With successful completion of basin trials, the IAC has entered the final phase of the project. The sea trials are planned in the first half of 2021.

The IAC was floated out of the dry dock in December 2011 and two years later it was launched.

Navy said the basin trials are aimed at proving the main propulsion plant of the ship in harbour. It is also is a precursor to the ensuing sea trials.

"Extensive trials of all four LM2500 gas turbines, main gear boxes, shafting and controllable pitch propellers, along with their integrated control systems, were carried out onboard the IAC," an official statement said.

During the harbour trials steering gear, AC plants, compressors, centrifuges, all 60 critical pumps, firemain system, power generation and distribution system, fire-fighting and de-flooding systems, deck machinery and internal communication equipment were also proved.

In tune with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision of the government, the IAC project boasts of 75 per cent of desi material and equipment onboard.

This includes 23000 tonnes of steel, 2500 km of electrical cables, 150 km of pipes and 2000 valves. Other home-grown finished products are anchor capstans, rigid gull boats, galley equipment, ACs, refrigeration plants and steering gear among others.

Navy says over 50 Indian manufacturers have been directly involved in this project and close to 2000 Indians have received direct employment onboard IAC on a daily basis. Over 40,000 people have received indirect employment.

Amidst lockdown, teams from CSL and Indian Navy ensured timely completion of all tasks leading up to the basin trials.