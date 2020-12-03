Owner of MDH and Padma Bhushan awardee, Dharampal Gulati, passes away

'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the masala brand MDH Spices passed away on December 3 at the age of 98.

According to reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

The MDH owner, who is dearly known as 'dadaji' and 'Mahashayji', was born in 1923 in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) and later migrated to India after the partition.

MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) was founded by his father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati. They opened their first shop in Karol Bagh in Delhi.

MDH is India's one of the leading spice manufacturers with more than 15 factories. MDH has offices in Dubai, Canada and the UK.

In 2019, Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.