Farmers call for Bharat bandh on Tuesday

The farmers protesting against the Centre's new agricultural laws have called a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday. The protesters announced that they will block all roads to Delhi.

A large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been staging protests, demanding the withdrawal of the three laws, for the past nine days.

The 'Bharat bandh' has been called by a joint council of the protesters.

The farmers said they will occupy all highway toll gates across the country and not allow the government to collect tolls as part of the December 8 strike.

They are also planning to burn Prime Minister Narendra Modi in effigy across the country.

Farmers had come under brutal police crackdown in Haryana last week before being allowed to hold a peaceful protest in Delhi. The protesters fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of large corporations.