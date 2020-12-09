NITI Aayog proposes curbs on online fantasy games

New Delhi: The central government is likely to bring in a unified system to regulate online fantasy sports gaming platforms such as Dream11 and Games24X7.

These companies should be brought under the purview of a committee set up by the Centre and that guidelines should be issued for their functioning, as per a draft report submitted by the NITI Aayog.

India is one of the biggest markets for fantasy sports in the world. It is also receiving a lot of foreign investments.

But the rules for online fantasy sports is different in each state and this is leading to several problems, the report pointed out. Therefore, the proposal is mooted to bring them under a single system.

The online fantasy sports is illegal in states such as Assam, Odisha and Telangana. Tamil Nadu had recently issued orders, banning online games. However, these are legal in Nagaland, while a special licence is needed in Sikkim.

The NITI Aayog clarified that everyone will be able to participate by bringing the gaming platforms under one system.