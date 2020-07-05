WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up more than 2,12,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 2,12,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 1,89,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that 57,718 new coronavirus cases and 661 deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the total to 27,89,678 cases and 1,29,305 deaths.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Faithfuls maintaining social distance attend a mass after the reopening of churches, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, at the Sao Sebastiao Cathedral in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Latin America's most populous nation, Brazil, has confirmed more than 61,500 deaths and nearly 1.5 million infections, the second most in the world behind the US.

Experts say both are undercounts due to the lack of widespread testing. On Thursday, Brazil reported its second-highest daily increase in cases, more than 48,000, and nearly 1,200 deaths.

Mexico's COVID deaths pass 30,000

Mexico has topped 30,000 COVID-19 deaths, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Officials reported 523 more confirmed coronavirus deaths for Saturday, bringing the nation's total to 30,366 for the pandemic. Mexico's total confirmed infections rose by almost 6,000 to 2,51,165, about on par with Spain, the eighth highest caseload.

Russia's death toll crosses 10,000

Russia's death toll from the coronavirus has risen above 10,000.

The national coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 168 COVID-19 deaths over the past day, bringing the national total to 10,027. It also tallied 6,632 new infections, raising the total to 674,515.

Russia's caseload is the world's third-largest, behind the United States and Brazil, but its reported deaths are lower than many other countries.

Russian officials have denied speculation that the figures are being manipulated.

A healthcare worker checks the temperature and pulse of a resident during a check-up camp in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

India registers highest single-day spike

India's COVID-19 tally neared 6.5 lakh cases on Saturday with a record single-day spike of 22,771 new infections, even as the recovery rate further improved to 60.81 per cent.

While the COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315, the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226 and one patient has migrated. There are 2,35,433 active cases of the novel coronavirus currently in the country, the updated data at 8 am on Saturday showed.

This was the second consecutive day when coronavirus cases have increased by more than 20,000. There has been a surge of 4,57,780 COVID-19 cases from June 1 till date.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP and PTI)