Massive explosion rocks Lebanon's capital Beirut

Beirut: A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre. Residents reported windows being blown out and ceilings dropping.

Explosion at a warehouse in a port in Beirut, Lebanon. Very little is know but some local news channels are reporting it was a nitrate storage facility. #beirut pic.twitter.com/4llENkCHge — Farid (@faridhalabi) August 4, 2020

The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut's port and caused wide-scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

This is a video filmed by someone who was standing on his balcony close to the port of #Beirut.



First you see big plumes of smoke followed by small explosions on ground level and finally an enormous explosion.



I hope the person who filmed this is safe. @akhbar pic.twitter.com/SMd94oreYO — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) August 4, 2020

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut's port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut's port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hasan said an explosion in central Beirut on Tuesday had caused a "very high number of injuries" and extensive damage, Lebanese LBC television channel quoted the minister as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)